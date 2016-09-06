Hurriyet leaders blast Rajnath Singh’s remarks on Kashmir

Hurriyet leaders including Aasiya Andrabi and Nayeem Ahmad Khan, in occupied Kashmir, have said that the visiting all-party Indian parliamentary delegation has got a clear and unambiguous message from Kashmir that there would be no talks until India accepts Kashmir as a disputed territory.

The leaders while reacting to Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s claim over Jammu and Kashmir and his anti-Hurriyet remarks said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute, and Kashmiris were fighting to secure their right to self-determination, and not for sustaining the propaganda unleashed by Mr. Singh in the name of Kashmiriyat,Kashmir Media Service reporetd.

Aasiya Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The people of Kashmir, its leadership, the employees, the patients, the traders, and the civil society sent a clear and a unanimous message to the delegation that there will be no talks until disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir is acknowledged by India.”

The people of Jammu Kashmir have shown to the world that there is no difference of opinion or thought when it comes to opposing New Delhi’s sinister policies in Kashmir, she added.

“Funny that world’s most oppressive regime is lecturing Kashmiris about humanity,” she said and added that there was only one voice that Kashmir had been illegally occupied by India for the past 70 years. So acknowledging Kashmir as disputed territory will be a first step towards resolving this dispute, she pointed out.