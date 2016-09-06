Disqualification plea: ECP summons Imran, Tareen on September 28

Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and party leader Jahangir Tareen after accepting disqualification pleas for hearing.

As per details, ECP accepting disqualification pleas against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen summoned both leaders on September 28.

The applicant in his plea stated that Imran Khan provided disinformation regarding his assets in nomination papers.

Imran Khan hide his assets and misinformed ECP, the applicant added.

On the other hand, another plea was filed in ECP against Jahangir Tareen which is also accepted for hearing.