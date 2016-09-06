Change of Guard ceremonies held at Mazar-e-Quaid, Mazar-e-Iqbal

KARACHI/LAHORE: A Change of Guard ceremony was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on Tuesday.

Seventy five cadets of Pakistan Air Force Academy Risalpur took over the guard duties at the Quaid’s mausoleum.

Air vice Marshal Imran Khalid was the chief guest on the occasion.

Separately in Lahore, a simple but impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at the Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore this morning.

Brigadier Asim Hussain of the Pakistan Rangers laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fateha.

Pakistan Rangers Punjab took over guard duty at the Mazar-e-Iqbal.