Bale fires Euro stars Wales in Moldova stroll

CARDIFF: Gareth Bale scored two goals and created another as Euro 2016 sensations Wales crushed Moldova 4-0 in their opening 2018 World Cup qualifier in Cardiff on Monday.

The Real Madrid forward teed up Sam Vokes for a 38th-minute opener and then scored his 23rd and 24th international goals either side of an effort by Joe Allen, who registered his first.

Chris Coleman’s Wales reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016 before losing to eventual champions Portugal and are seeking to qualify for their first World Cup since 1958.

“We had to get off to a good start in the first game,” said Wales manager Coleman.

“It was going to be tough and we had to be patient and disciplined, and we were.

“We had a good level of professionalism and the supporters were great. The players got the ball and could have scored more.”

Victory at the Cardiff City Stadium made Wales the early pace-setters in UEFA qualifying Group D, which also features Austria, Serbia, the Republic of Ireland and Georgia.

Wales tackle Austria in Vienna in their next game on October 6.

