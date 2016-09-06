Australia beat Sri Lanka by 85 runs in 1st T20

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka: Opener Glenn Maxwell’s blistering century in Australia’s world record 263 powered the visitors to a comprehensive 85-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 international in Pallekele on Tuesday.



Australia, who broke Sri Lanka’s nine-year record of 260/6 against Kenya in 2007, then restricted the hosts to 178 for nine in 20 overs to take the lead in the two-match series.

Maxwell’s unbeaten 145 of 65 balls, which was laced with 14 fours and nine sixes, hit the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park after the visitors were invited to bat first.