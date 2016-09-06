Armed forces fully prepared to defend homeland: President, PM

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have expressed the resolve of the nation and armed forces to protect sovereignty and security of Pakistan at all costs.

In their separate messages on Pakistan Defence Day, they said our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the homeland.

In his message, President Mamnoon Hussain said sixth September is a milestone in our history when 51 years ago Pakistan Army and the entire nation courageously defended the homeland against the enemy aggression.

He said successful Zarb-e-Azb operation has improved the security situation in the country for which the nation eulogizes and pays tribute to the brave and valiant armed forces.

In his message, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on September 6 in 1965 our brave armed forces had given a clear message to the enemy about the independence of country.

Nawaz Sharif said we have attained self-reliance in production of advanced weapons and our nuclear capability is the hallmark of our strong defence.

He said we do not want to join the arms race in the region, however, will continue to ensure balance in the region.

Prime Minister said we have a clear stance on Kashmir and believe that the solution of this issue only lies in implementation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.