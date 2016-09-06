ANF seizes one ton drugs, arrests nine

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized huge cache of narcotics weighing one ton worth Rs 680 million in international market in nine operations carried out at Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Lahore, Sukkur, Karachi and Panjgoor.



The seized drugs are comprised of 959 kg Hashish, 11 kg Heroin, 8.9 kg Ice and 500 gram Opium. During these operations, nine persons involved in drug trafficking were arrested while four vehicles were also impounded. Most of the seized Heroin and Ice were destined abroad.

ANF Quetta in a successful intelligence led operation recovered 754 kg Hashish while seizing a Toyota Jeep at District Panjgoor.

According to details, ANF on receipt of information established a road check near Majboorabad, Tehsil, District Panjgoor. During course of surveillance, a Toyota Jeep was stopped and thorough search of the jeep was conducted by ANF Team, which resulted in seizure of 754 kg Hashish. Drug was kept inside the improvised cavities of the jeep.

ANF Rawalpindi while intercepting a parcel at an office of courier service company, Rawalpindi seized 770 gram Heroin concealed inside two flour pasting machines. The parcel was destined for UK. After initial investigations, the sender was also arrested from the nearby area.

ANF Lahore on pursuance of information arrested a person identified as Tariq Mehmood resident of Sialkot along with a parcel containing 700 gram Heroin which was concealed inside the balls. The parcel was intended to be dispatched to UK. The accused was arrested near office of a Courier Service Company, Sialkot City.

In another operation, ANF Lahore while intercepting a motorcyclist identified as Jamshed Iqbal r/o Sheikhupura near Shell Petrol Pump, Shahadara Mor, Lahore recovered three kg Heroin from his possession.

Yet in another operation, ANF Lahore arrested a drug supplier identified as Muhammad Asif r/o Kasur and recovered 500 gram Opium.

ANF Karachi in an intelligence based operation intercepted two different foreign bound shipments containing marbles from Cargo Shed of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and recovered 8.9 kg Ice and 4.6 kg Heroin.

According to details, 1.7 kg Heroin and 7.9 kg Ice was recovered from shipment containing marble tiles destined for Damam, while search of Dubai bound shipment containing marble tiles resulted in seizure of 2.9 kg Heroin and one kg Ice while one person was also taken into custody.

In another operation, ANF Karachi while acting on a tip-off intercepted a Troller near Toll Plaza, Super Highway, Karachi and recovered 204 kg Hashish. Two persons on board identified as Zakir r/o Charsadda and Umar Waheed r/o Malakand were also arrested. Yet in another operation, ANF Karachi arrested a local drug peddler namely Arbelo r/o Sukkur and recovered 1.05 kg Hashish.

In fourth operation, ANF Karachi arrested two local drug suppliers including Nadeem Ahmed r/o Karachi and Abdul Wahab r/o Hub and recovered two kg Heroin. They were arrested near Naval Colony, Hub River Road, Karachi. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigation is underway.