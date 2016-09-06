4 killed, 5 injured in different incidents

FAISALABAD: Four persons were killed and five injured in different incidents in and around the city during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman told here on Tuesday that Waseem Abbas of Chak No 32-JB along with his wife Bano Bibi and son Muhammad Musa was going on a motorcycle, when a car hit the two-wheeler at Canal Road. As a result, Bano Bibi died on the spot while Waseem Abbas and Muhammad Musa received injuries and were shifted to hospital.

In second incident, unidentified assailants fired to death Wahid Khan of Chak No 7-JB when he was going on a motorcycle at Sargodha Road.

In another incident, Muhammad Zakir of Chak No 619-GB died on the spot when wall fell on him.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Atif of Bhaiwala, his wife Mubeen Atif and an unknown man received serious injuries when a car fell down from Abdullah Pur overhead bridge.