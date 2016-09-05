Zimbabwe’s Raza to play for Lahore Whites

Pakistan-born Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza will be representing Lahore Whites when the second leg of ongoing National T20 Cup kicks off at the Multan Cricket Stadium today (Monday).

The 30-year-old, Raza will be replacing batsman Shahid Yousuf, who left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

He was invited by Lahore Whites skipper Kamran Akmal.

“I took this step keeping in view that in the past many players who played county cricket in England also participated in domestic matches in Pakistan,” Akmal said.

“After considering Raza, I asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for permission and they were happy to oblige,” he added.

“It feels great to play in the land where you were born. I’m thankful to both the PCB and Akmal for making it possible,” said Zimbabwean all-rounder.