Zardari decides returning Pakistan in coming month

Pakistan people’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Hussain Wasan Monday said that former President Asif Ali Zardari has decided to return to Pakistan in September this year.

As per details, former president Zardari will return in December this year to attend the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Zardari, who held the office of the head of state of Pakistan until September 2013, has been in self-imposed exile for more than one year.

Wassan said that the former president has himself informed about his return during a telephonic conversation.

Former President Zardari had left the country last year after a diatribe against the security forces of the country.