Your word is not final verdict, Dar lashes out at Imran

KARACHI: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan should mend his ways, asking if he is ‘NAB, FBR, Supreme Court and everything,’.

The finance minister was addressing a gathering in Karachi, where he responded to the accusations leveled by the PTI chief earlier.

“Your’s is not the last word,” retorted Ishaq Dar, adding that if the PTI chairman has evidence against anyone then he should contact the relevant forum.

“People have rejected you, that’s why you are taking out your frustration over public,” said the finance minister.

Imran Khan today said that they were protesting against Nawaz Sharif because his name had appeared in the Panama Papers.

According to Khan they would be taking the petition to Raiwind as he alleged that all expenses of Raiwind were paid with the tax payers’ money.

The PTI chairman further said they would launch street protests if they did not receive justice from institutions. Imran Khan added that his party respects the Supreme Court of Pakistan and would accept its decisions.