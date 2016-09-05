UK’s Special Envoy calls on Army Chief

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative of United Kingdom (UK) to Afghanistan and Pakistan Owen Jenkins, called on General Raheel Sharif, Chief of Army Staff at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

Matters of regional security and mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting, news release by Inter Services Publice Relations (ISPR) stated.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s achievements and continuing efforts in fight against terrorism and contribution for regional peace and stability.