Two soldiers martyred in PKK clash in SE Turkey

HAKKARI, Turkey: Two soldiers were martyred in fresh clashes with the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey’s southeastern Hakkari province, the city governorship said on Monday.

Gendarmerie special forces supported by the army’s air and land forces along with artillery units had been conducting a military operation against PKK terrorists in Hakkari’s Cukurca district. Clashes are reported to be ongoing.

During the operation, a large amount of ammunition and explosives were found in a PKK shelter. Other equipment — including electricity generators, batteries and medical supplies — were seized, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July last year. Since then, more than 600 security personnel have been martyred and over 7,000 PKK terrorists killed.