Two dead in Canadian helicopter crash with power lines

MONTREAL: Two people died and another was injured Sunday after a helicopter collided with power lines in eastern Canada, police said.

The aircraft, which was carrying only three people, crashed to the ground and then ultimately into a body of water, New Brunswick Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman Corporal Dan Smith told AFP.

“The helicopter collided with some power lines in what’s known as the Flatlands area of New Brunswick” in the province’s north near the border with Quebec, he said.

The crash, which occurred around 4:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) in a mostly rural area sent the plane into the Restigouche River, according to public broadcaster CBC.

The lone survivor was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The RCMP did not provide information on the victims’ identities nor the helicopter’s origin and destination.