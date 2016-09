TOKYO: Tokyo stocks jumped above 17,000 for the first time in three months Monday morning, boosted by banks and exporters as the yen retreated, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing surged on strong sales figures.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.27 percent, or 214.12 points, to 17,139.80 by the break, while the broader Topix index of all first-section shares added 1.00 percent, or 13.47 points, to 1,354.23.