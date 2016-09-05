Thailand hoping pressure gets to Japan

BANGKOK, Thailand: Thailand’s football coach on Monday said the pressure will be on Japan when the sides meet in Bangkok with both seeking to reboot their quest for a World Cup 2018 spot after first game defeats.

The War Elephants host Asian giants Japan on Tuesday evening, just days after a contentious late penalty saw them go down 0-1 to Saudi Arabia in Group B of Asian qualification for Russia.

Japan are also still smarting from a 2-1 home loss to UAE after new Arsenal signing Takuma Asano had a goal controversially disallowed despite TV replays showing it crossed the line.

Both teams need to finish in the top two of their group in third round Asian qualification to secure an automatic place in Russia in two years time.

“Anything can happen,” Thai coach KiatisukSenamuang — better known to fans as “Zico” — told reporters, adding he hoped vocal home support could swing the game in Thailand’s favour.

“We want to put pressure on Japan. They will have a problem if they lose a second game. If Japan are careless or cannot earn point, pressure will be on them.”

Zico has won praise for driving a young team without global stars into the last 12 in Asia for World Cup qualification.

The Thais are arguably the surprise package of the last 12 on the road to Russia.

But Japan, a regional powerhouse with several players at top European clubs, are firm favourites in Bangkok, where they will also enjoy the support of a large ex-patriate community.

Thailand have not beaten Japan since 1997 when Zico scored two in a 3-1 victory.

Japan’s Bosnian coach, Vahid Halilhodzic, said his charges were ready for Tuesday’s challenge and determined to rectify their first game loss to the UAE.

“Japan has recovered and will go with strong character (into this game), looking for victory,” he said through a translator.

“Thailand are fast but Japan has the quality and experience. There are no easy way to qualify but we are playing to win.”

The top two from six in Group A and B advance to Russia.

The teams that come third will face off in a two-legged tie, before playing an intercontinental play-off for another spot in Russia.