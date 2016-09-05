Speaker rejects Sheikh Rasheed’s reference to disqualify PM

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker on Monday rejected Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed’s reference for disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to reports, the reference was rejected for lack of evidence. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has sent a written reply to Sheikh Rasheed, sources said.

Sheikh Rasheed filed a 162-page disqualification reference against PM Nawaz at the Speaker’s Office in August.

He had made disclosures of the Panama Papers basis of the disqualification reference.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, Pakistan Awami Tehrik and Pakistan Peoples party have all filed disqualification references against the Prime Minister with the speaker as well with the Election Commission of Pakistan.