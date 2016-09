The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) 100-index increased up to 60 points on the opening day of trading week on Monday.

As per details, with increase of 60 points as 100-index reached up to 39,530 points.

The increase in stock market once again gain attention of traders.

On the other hand, Tokyo stocks jumped above 17,000 for the first time in three months, boosted by banks and exporters as the yen retreated, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing surged on strong sales figures.