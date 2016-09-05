President Karimov’s demise: PM signs condolence book at Uzbek Embassy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited the Embassy of Uzbekistan here on Monday and signed the condolence book on the sad demise of President Islam Karimov, who passed away last Friday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz accompanied the Prime Minister, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Prime Minister expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and the Uzbek nation.

He recalled that Uzbekistan had made great progress in all fields under the leadership of President Karimov.

The late President had secured a permanent place in the hearts of the Uzbek people, who will remember him with love and affection. In his demise, Pakistan had lost a great and sincere friend, he added.

The Prime Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul and give him eternal peace.

He also prayed for courage and fortitude for late President’s family and the Uzbek nation.