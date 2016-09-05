Pakistan Railways to run eight `Special Trains’ on Eid     

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways will run eight `Special Trains’ on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha across the country in a bid to extend maximum facilities to passengers so that they may celebrate Islamic festival with their near and dear ones.

“First special train will ply from Karachi to Peshawar Via Multan-Lala Musa on September 10,” Director Operations Pakistan Railways Muhammad Ashraf Lanjaar told APP on Monday.

He said that second special train will leave from Quetta to Rawalpindi on September 10. Third train will go form Karachi to Lahore on September 11, he added.

The fourth special train will leave from Rawalpindi Railway Station to Lahore on September 12 and fifth train will leave from Lahore Railway Station to Rawalpindi on the same date, Ashraf Lanjaar added.

Director Operations said that three Special Trains will leave from the different Railway Station towards their destination after Eid-ul-Azha.

Ashraf Lanjaar said that Pakistan Railways has started advance booking for the special trains, adding that additional coaches have been also arranged with the trains to accommodate maximum passengers.

“A comprehensive advertisement campaign of Pakistan Railways is being launched to aware passengers about the special trains,” he added.

To a question, he said that special trains have generated more revenues for the department but the decision is basically taken to facilitate the passengers at large.

Pakistan Railways, he said, had taken several steps to facilitate the passengers as railways was a cheaper mode of transportation for general public.