NADRA contributes Rs. 74.366 bln to national kitty in five years

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has contributed Rs. 74.366 billion to national kitty during last five years.

The working performance and NADRA’s contribution to national exchequer is improving with each passing year as the Authority earned Rs. 21.115 billion during 2015-16.

A data issued by Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control about year-wise audited total income earned by the Authority on Monday revealed that during 2011-12 the income earned was 10.032 billion and it reached Rs. 11.762 billion in 2012-13.

The people-friendly policies introduced by Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Khan in NADRA have resulted in enhanced earning which has touched Rs. 13.878 billion in 2013-14, Rs. 17.579 billion in 2014-15 and it increased to Rs. 21.115 billion in 2015-16.