NA speaker sends reference seeking Imran’s disqualification to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Ayaz Sadiq has forwarded a reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from the assembly.

The reference includes evidences that Khan, while declaring his assets, showed the 30-kanal land in Bani Gala as a ‘gift’. When analysed carefully, it turns out that the land was sold by Jemima Khan and Imran Khan purchased it.

The revenue record of the land also substantiates the aforementioned facts, stated Sadiq in the reference. The NA speaker took the stance that he agrees with the evidences and hence forwarded the reference to the election commission.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Danial Aziz in a TV interview said that the speaker’s stance in the reference is based on all the evidences. There is a difference between Khan’s nomination papers submitted with the ECP and his tax records, he contended.

He said the PTI chief should be declared ineligible under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Aziz said the reference by the speaker against Imran Khan is a victory of PML-N’s stance and if Khan had purchased the land, then he should have paid tax on it. The reference was submitted to the speaker by Danial Aziz.

Under the constitution, if the speaker fails to forward a reference to the ECP, then it is automatically submitted within 30 days.