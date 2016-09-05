Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in East Jerusalem

An innocent Palestinian was killed while another sustain injuries due to firing of Border Police forces in East Jerusalem, local media reported.

As per details, both Palestinians were alleged for attempted to run over police and Border Police forces.

According to Israeli authorities, troops were concluding an operation in the Shuafat refugee camp when the vehicle with the two Palestinians attempted to hit them.

Border Policemen fired at the vehicle, killing one attacker and moderately wounding another.

No Israeli troops were hurt in the incident.