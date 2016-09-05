Imran says will stay on road till justice was provided

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaat Chairman Imran Khan has threatened to remain on road if justice was not provided in PanamaLeaks and other issues.

Talking to media at his Bani Gala residence before departure for Karachi, Imran Khan asked all the political groups to join the PTI meeting at Nishtar Park in Karachi on Tuesday, which is also defence of Pakistan Day.

He said Urdu speaking people are more patriotic Pakistanis and they are against anti-Pakistan statement by Altaf Hussain.

When asked to comment on reference against him sent by the Speaker of the National Assembly to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTI chief questioned as to what new disclosures have come against him. He said if there was anything, it should have come before the Returning Officer before the elections. He clarified that he declared his London flat in 2012 and this was shown in sales deed. He said how he could be disqualified when he paid taxes and brought money to Pakistan while the PML-N leaders sent money abroad.

He said that by sending reference against him, the Speaker has proved that he is not neutral. He alleged that the Speaker returned to National Assembly twice due to what he called rigged elections.

He said the PTI will go to the Supreme Court to seek justice. He said he respected the verdict of the Judicial Commission which according to Imran, stated that 2013 election was mostly legal. He regretted that there are different laws for the poor and the powerful. He said the countries forward only when the institutions are strong. He blamed that the state institutions have been politicised saying there is statuesque in institutions and politics.

Imran Khan said they are taking petition to Raiwind which is camp office of the Prime Minister. He said they would not attack anybody’s residence and infect give a message to the Prime Minister at Raiwind to respond to our questions.