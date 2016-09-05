Hurriyet leadership refuses to meeting visiting Indian team

ISLAMABAD: India’s bid to dilute the ongoing Intifada in Kashmir hit a roadblock with the entire Hurriyet leadership refusing to meet the all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh that arrived in Srinagar, yesterday.

Forceful anti-India and pro-freedom rallies were held across the territory against the visit of Indian parliamentarians, KMS reported.

Around 500 civilians were injured when Indian forces subjected the protesters to the worst kind of torture on the fateful day.

Four out of 28 Indian parliamentarians took upon themselves to reach out to the Hurriyet leaders, spearheading the anti-India uprising in the territory. Sitaram Yechury (CPM), D Raja (CPI) and Sharad Yadav (JD-U) went to meet Syed Ali Gilani and Yasin Malik, who are under detention at home and in jail respectively.

The members were received with slogans outside the residence of Syed Ali Gilani and the gate of his house was not opened for them. Gilani saw them from the window but refused to meet the parliamentarians.

Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) went to meet Mirwaiz Omar Farooq, lodged in the Cheshmashi sub-jail.

“We will have a cup of tea,” Yechury pleaded, but to no avail. The MPs left amid anti-India slogans.

The MPs then went to meet Abdul Ghani Butt and Shabbir Ahmed Shah, but in vain. Owaisi went to the Mirwaiz but the latter refused to talk.

“He is upset over the killings. He said they decided not to meet anybody because the Indian government was not serious on holding a political dialogue,” Owaisi told media persons.