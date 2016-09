NEW YORK: Fifth-seeded Romanian Simona Halep advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open for the second straight year on Monday with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.



Halep, a former French Open finalist who has won three WTA titles in 2016, could find Serena Williams waiting for her in the last eight, with the world number one taking on 52nd-ranked Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova later Monday.