Govt making speedy progress in key sectors: PM

Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif Monday directed to ensure transparency in the execution of all projects and strictly adhere to governing laws, in this regard.

All LNG power projects must be completed on fast track basis so that generation of cheaper electricity is made possible. Pakistan will have enough power to meet its domestic and industrial requirements by 2018. Completion of these projects will enable us to produce affordable and cheaper energy for the consumers”, the Prime Minister observed.

The Prime Minister was talking to Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbassi who called on him here Monday and briefed him about arrangements to ensure provision of gas to Guddo and Nandipur power projects next year.

The Prime Minister said that the government is making speedy progress in all key sectors including energy, infrastructure development and social welfare projects to mitigate sufferings of the common man.

“We believe in actions and the mega projects in various sectors are a testimony of our performance. The people know quite well that our politics is aimed at serving this country with exclusive focus on resolving the core issues confronting the people’’, expressed the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that unfortunately the previous governments ignored the crucial sectors of economy including the generation of power to match our requirements. ‘’The improved law and order situation of the country is destined to encourage further investments from both local and foreign investors in diverse fields of the national economy. We are determined to pursue our revolutionary agenda of economic revival and development’’, emphasized the Prime Minister.

Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbassi informed the Prime Minister that all arrangements are in place to ensure provision of gas to Guddo and Nandipur power projects next year. Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGL) are heavily investing in the up-gradation of transmission and distribution network across the country’’, said the Minister.

The Minister further said that oil and gas exploration companies operating in different parts of the country made substantial discoveries owing to the policies of the present government. Work on various gas related projects including setting up of LNG terminals and gas pipelines to meet energy needs of the country is vigorously pursued’’, added the Minister.