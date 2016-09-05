Funeral prayers in absentia held for JI Bangladesh leader in Karachi

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Bangladesh central leader Mir Qasim Ali shaheed was offered in absentia at the JI, Karachi headquarters, here on Monday.

Former JI Pakistan chief Syed Munawar Hassan led the prayers. Earlier while speaking on the occasion, he said that whatever is being happen in Bangladesh was not only the brainchild of Hasina Wajid but the judicial murders were bring carried out on the behest of India and with complete back of the United States.

He said that the Bangladesh government is following the agenda of uprooting all pro-Islamic forces from the country.

Hassan added that the international community as well as the government of Pakistan were playing the role of a shameless spectator. He strictly criticized the Pakistani government for keeping a mum over the issue. He was of the view that the issuance of weak and useless statement from the foreign office was too little and too late.

He said that the JI Bangladesh leaders established the examples of bravery and steadfastness as they refused to bow before the powerful but corrupt ruling regime of Hasina Wajid, which was continuously hanging its own people on the behest of foreign forces.

He was of the view that the international powers under a designed conspiracy were pushing genuine Islamic movements, across the world, against wall to compel them for adopting torture and extremism. He added that the history of Islamic movement is evident that Muslims do not pay in the same coins even when they are being suppressed.

He continued that history is also evident that Islam has expended its influence, when ever the opponents tried to suppress the reality of Islam.

The JI leader also expressed his dissatisfaction over the reaction of a larger part of the Islamic World against the brutal killings of pro-Islamic leaders in Bangladesh.

JI Pakistan deputy chief Asadullah Bhutto Advocate said that the people of Bangladesh not only trust in the people of JI but consider figures from Abdul Qadir Mullah to Mir Qasim Ali as their hero. They voted the leaders of the party for several times and brought them to their parliament.

He raised the point that why those lighting candles and chanting slogans for human right are silence over blatant violations of human rights and judicial murders of political workers and leaders.

The JI leader said that the ruthless judicial killing are creating a new Bangladesh within the state of Bangladesh.

He also criticized the ruling regime in Pakistan over what he described its “criminal silence” on the issue.

JI Sindh chief Dr. Merajul Huda Siddiqui said that Mir Qasim Ali was the latest victim of the Hasina Wajid regime’s nefarious agenda of selling the entire country to religious extremist government in India just for their personal interests.

He hailed the JI Bangladesh leaders for their standing before cruel ruling regime in their country.

JI Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said in his speech that the JI workers in Bangladesh were being punished for their acceptance among masses.

He said that the Hasina led government tried its level best to suppress her political rivals in the name of so-called tribunal but she must remember that the two nation theory was and is alive. He said that the piousness and truthfulness of JI Bangladesh is evident by the fact that the slain leaders even did not appeal for mercy which they could.