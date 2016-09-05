European stocks climb at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets climbed slightly at the start of trading on Monday following a pre-weekend surge triggered by well-received US jobs data.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 6,900.00 points, compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 advanced 0.3 percent to 10,712.17 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 4,550.82.

Europe’s main indices closed between 1.4 and 2.3 percent higher on Friday, as a slowdown in US jobs creation doused expectations for an interest rate hike this month from the Fed, while at the same time showing the world’s top economy was still improving.

Playing catch-up Monday, Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed at a three-month high, leading a broader rally across Asia.