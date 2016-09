ISLAMABAD: Minor earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday however, no untoward incident was reported till filing the report.

The tremors of the quake were felt in Mansehra Abbottabad, Shangla, Phat Graham and their sounding.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), magnitude 4.5 tremors were recorded at richter scale.