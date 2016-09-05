Dashing Duckett on England’s radar

LONDON: Northamptonshire batsman Ben Duckett is being watched closely by the England management ahead of next month’s tour of Bangladesh, his county coach said Monday.



The uncapped 21-year-old left-hander has been in superb form this season, scoring 1,043 runs in the County Championship at an average of 54.89.

In July he struck a blistering 220 not out off 131 balls, including 29 fours and six sixes for the second-string England Lions in a one-day game against Sri Lanka A.

Yet that was not even his highest score of the season, with Duckett making 282 not out for Northamptonshire against Sussex in the County Championship in April.

“I’m having some good communication with (England selector) James Whitaker and England about how they are viewing him and how close he is,” Northamptonshire coach David Ripley told the BBC on Monday regarding Duckett’s prospects of a full international call-up.

“We know England have got a good white-ball (limited overs) group of players and Ben’s certainly knocking on the door.”

England are due to play three one-day internationals and two Tests in Bangladesh between October 7 and November 1.

“They’re going to a place where spin is going to play a large part,” Ripley said.

“Could they take a little punt on Ben?

“No-one’s really grasped some of those spots in the batting order so who knows?” the former Northamptonshire wicket-keeper added.

“I’m sure he’ll get in white-ball cricket before too long. Test cricket, we’ll have to wait and see.”