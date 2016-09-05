Bilawal to launch drive against Panama leaks, corruption from Punjab

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to launch drive against Panama leaks and corruption from Punjab.

According to sources Bilawal has invited suggestions from the provincial leaderships of the party over the drive.

Instead of sit-ins, protest demonstrations, and rallies, political mass gatherings would be held. Bilawal has decided to launch the drive after the mass support that PTI’s accountability march garnered, sources said.

Leadership of PPP Punjab has advised Bilawal to go on an emergency tour of Punjab after the Eid and he has begun consultations over it with close colleagues. Sources said that there is a strong chance that Bilawal will tour Punjab in the third week of September.