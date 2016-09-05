Bani Gala, Zaman Park won’t be safe if Imran tried to protest at Raiwind:  Abid

FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Water and Power, Abid Sher Ali on Monday said that residences of leaders must be left out of sit-ins and protests otherwise Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan’s residences in Bani Gala and Zaman Park would not remain ‘safe.’

While talking to the media after inauguration of upgrading a school to college level, Abid Sher Ali criticised opposition parties naysayers including Imran Khan, Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed.

In response to Imran Khan’s statements about staging protests outside residence of the Prime Minister in Lahore’s Raiwind, the federal minister warned that political activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz knew residential addresses of all the leaders and it should be kept in mind before taking any such step.

The minister also talked about Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed and said that he fears end of his political career.

He alleged PAT chief, Dr Tahirul Qadri of provoking and inciting his supporters. Dr Qadri returns to Pakistan from Canada to disturb situation of the country, the minister accused.

He went on to say that Dr Qadri was made a state guest in India to spread anarchy in Pakistan.

The power went off as the Minister of State was meeting the girls students and one of them questioned as to when electricity would be available without interruption.

He students were studying in hot summers without fans as the area was seeing a routinely power outage in Faisalabad and assured that power outages would be overcome by 2018.

He justified the situation by saying that it was a routinely outage and no instructions were issued to disturb the schedule of load shedding.