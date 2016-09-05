Australia’s Lynn, Finch to miss Sri Lanka T20 series

SYDNEY: Batsman Chris Lynn will return home and miss Australia’s two Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka after suffering a shoulder injury in training, Cricket Australia said Monday.

Lynn missed Sunday’s five-wicket win in the fifth one-day international against the Sri Lankans in Pallekele after dislocating his shoulder during a fielding drill in the warm-up.

“Consequently he will be unavailable for the remaining matches and instead will return to Brisbane to undergo further investigation to determine the full extent of the injury,” team physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement.

Opener Aaron Finch also injured a finger while fielding during the final ODI and will miss the two remaining T20 games, but will stay with the squad to assist with 12th man duties.

“Aaron was hit on the right index finger when fielding a ball and x-rays have shown a fracture which means he will not be available for the remaining two T20 International matches,” said Beakley.

Selectors confirmed Matthew Wade will stay on in Sri Lanka to replace Lynn for the two matches and George Bailey will remain for the first T20 international before heading home.

The T20 series starts on Tuesday in Kandy.