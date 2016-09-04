Yemen cross-border shelling kills Saudi woman

RIYADH: Cross-border shelling from Yemen killed a Saudi woman on Sunday and wounded two other citizens, the kingdom’s civil defence agency said.

The shelling at 2:00am local time (1100 GMT) in the southern Jazan region killed a woman and wounded a man and his son, according to the agency’s spokesman Major Yehia al-Qahtani.

Saudi Arabia has lead a military coalition battling Iran-backed rebels in Yemen since March 2015 in support of Sanaa’s internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

Attacks from Yemen on Saudi border areas have intensified since the suspension in early August of UN-brokered peace talks between the Shiite Huthi rebels and their allies and Yemen’s government.

On Wednesday, a Saudi border guard was killed after shelling from Yemen hit a frontier post in Jazan.

And a week ago, similar attacks killed three children in Saudi Arabia and wounded nine other people.

Cross-border fire from Yemen has killed about 100 civilians and members of the security forces on the Saudi side since the war began.

In Yemen itself, more than 6,600 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since March 2015, according to the UN.