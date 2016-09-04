WAPDA accelerates work on tarbela 4th extention hydropower project

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has accelerated work on Tarbela 4th Extension hydropower project.

Chairman WAPDA Lt General Muzammil Hussain (Retd) visited the under-construction 1,410 MW Tarbela 4th Extension hydropower project and reviewed progress on the project, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, the Chairman witnessed the construction works on various sites of the project.

The project will increase generation capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station from 3,478 MW to 4,888 MW, after installation of three units with the installed capacity of 470 MW each.

The World Bank is providing over eight hundred million dollars for the construction of the project.