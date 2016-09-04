Terror bid foiled, two bomb recovered in Dera Bugti

DERA BUGTI: The security forces foiled a major terror bid and recovered two bombs during operation here on Sunday.

Spokesman of FC said that unidentified militants had planted two bombs by roadside in tehsil Sui of Dera Bugti.

He said that the paramilitary troops after getting the information regarding presence of suspicious material conducted a search operation during which two locally manufactured bombs were recovered.

The recovered bombs were later defused by the bomb disposal squad (BDS).

Spokesman of FC said that the extremist wanted to target the security forces who often pass through there and continue patrolling in the area but timely action prevented the terror attempt.