Syria regime advances south of Aleppo, threatens new siege

DAMASCUS: Syrian government forces advanced on Sunday south of Aleppo city, a military source and state media said, as they pushed to once again encircle rebel neighbourhoods and reimpose a siege.

“The Syrian army, supported by allied forces, has total control of the armaments academy and expanded the territory it controls in the military academies zone,” state news agency SANA said.

An AFP correspondent in the rebel-held east of Aleppo city reported heavy aerial bombardment on the combat zone in the south of the city, where three military schools are located.

Government forces have already recaptured the air force academy and rebels “are now besieged in the artillery academy,” a military source said.