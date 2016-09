Islamabad: Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq led the absentia funeral prayer of JI Bangladesh leader Mir Quasem Ali on Sunday in Islamabad.



While expressing his grief, Sirajul Haq said that Quasem was hanged over supporting united Pakistan in 1971 and added that his execution is a murder of humanity.

He said, the Bangladesh Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against penalty on Tuesday. Qausem Ali had declined to seek a presidential pardon.