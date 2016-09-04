Shahadra expressway to facilitate 40,000 vehicles daily

LAHORE: The project of the construction of Shahadra Expressway, including flyover from Shahadra Chowk to Kala Shah Kaku, recently announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will facilitate more than 40,000 vehicles daily on GT Road.

This project after completion not only will reduce time occupancy through easing flow of traffic from both sides of the provincial capital but also will save fuel consumption besides lowering pollution level.

The Punjab Planning and Development department earlier awarded the contract of construction of this 10-km long GT Road Express-way from Shahdara to Imamia Colony Crossing to a consortium of a well-known Pakistani companies to execute it on Build-Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. However, Punjab government increased its scope from Shahdara to Kala Shah Kaku with an aim to further facilitate the masses.

Well placed government sources stated here on Sunday that the PC-I along with proposals of toll collection were approved by the steering committee of the P&D recently. The LDA prepared the revised plan after the PM announcement which would be presented before the P&D next week.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 8 billion and the contractor will be authorised to collect toll from the vehicles under the agreement for next 25 years, the sources added. The rate and schedule of toll charges was finalized between the LDA and the consortium.

Starting from current location of Ravi River Toll Plaza and ending near Kala Shah Kaku interchange, the G.T. Road Express-way will be a grade-separated and access-controlled highway.

The project will entail a 3+3 car lanes and a 2 lane dedicated Metro Bus corridor placed on embankment retained by RCC retaining walls, a 2-lane service road on both sides, 5.8-km long flyover from Shahdara Morh to Kala Shah Kaku, including Railway Crossing, at Imamia Colony, one underpass at Shahdara Morh to cater for Jaranwala-Lahore traffic movement, an at-grade roundabout at Shahdara Morh, construction of four new bus stations (including a terminal point) and remodeling of one existing bus station.

The project will be executed under Public Private Partnership mode under the Punjab Public Private Partnership Act 2014. Under this arrangement, the private partner will be required to design, engineer, finance, construct, maintain and operate the Express-way for a period of 25 years in an exchange for a concession to exclusively collect tolls on the Express-way.