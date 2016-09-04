SALU sacked six officers

KHAIRPUR: The Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, in compliance with the Supreme Court orders sacked six officers and one employee was sent back to his parent department.

Those fired include Director, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Chair, Nazar Muhammad, Finance Advisor, Nazar Abbas Jaferry, Director Rozey Dhani Chair, Professor (Retired) Abdul Majeed Chandio, Professors (Retired) Muhammad Sharif Shaikh, Imdad Chandio, Additional Registrar Abdul Aziz Shaikh. while a driver who was working on deputation, Javed Larik was sent back to his parent department.