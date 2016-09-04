Road safety drives vital to reduce accidents

LAHORE: There is a dire need to launch awareness drives regarding road safety through seminars, lectures and briefing among people.

Talking to media here on Sunday, a spokesman for National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) said that the NH&MP organized various awareness seminars to create awareness among people about road safety measures, road traffic discipline and traffic rules and laws.

He said the NH&MP had put in place effective measures to reduce accidents and provide safe journey to road users and in this regard, special awareness drives including the use of seat belts, helmets, lane and line discipline, over-speeding, and traffic rules have been launched.

The spokesman said that traffic rules violations including over-speeding, use of cell-phone while driving, use of high beam lights, lane discipline violations and others could cause damage to life and property.

SSP Masroor Alam directed the officials to conduct patrolling on highways and motorways besides educating the people at toll plazas about traffic rules and laws, he added.