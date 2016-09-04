PM Nawaz to attend Security Council summit in US

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will visit United States of America on 16th September to attend the upcoming United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

According to sources, PM Sharif will leave for the United States on 16th September to attend the forthcoming UNSC meeting.

He will have a stopover in Denmark on his way to United States. PM Sharif will meet Danish leaders during his six-hour stay in the country, according to media reports.

Sources said that PM Sharif will address a UN General Assembly session will meet several world leaders on the sidelines of the UNSC meeting.

The prime minister will return to the country on 24th September.