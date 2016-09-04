PM Nawaz Sharif expected to visit Chitral next week

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will visit Chitral next week to review the progress of work on Lowari Tunnel Project.



The Lowari Tunnel would provide access to Central Asian countries through Chitral-Dorah Pass and will serve as an alternate route to China.

The tunnel will result in reduction of poverty and provision of better access to markets to the people of the Chitral, will also be instrumental in the development of tourism industry of the country.

The tunnel will provide access to a large potential area of mineral resources, forest product industries, fruits and agriculture, livestock and other mineral based industries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is personally taking interest in the early completion of the Project.