Pakistan take on England in 5th ODI today

CARDIFF: Pakistan take on England in the fifth One-Day International (ODI) at Cardiff on Sunday.

The green shirts will be eyeing to avoid a whitewash in the five-match series. England leads the ODI series 4-0.

England sealed the series by winning the third match at Nottingham by 169 runs and went on to win the fourth ODI by four wickets at Leeds.

Pakistan has not managed to perform well with the bat throughout the side as openers have failed to provide platform for the batsmen to score well.

Meanwhile, England have maintained their domination over the visitors with both the bat and ball.