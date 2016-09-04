Pakistan manage to escape ODI whitewash against England

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: Green Shirts managed to escape One Day International (ODI) series whitewash against England by grabbing first victory in fifth and final ODI match played at played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Sarfraz Ahmed became leading scorer of the match with 90 runs while Shoaib Malik made 77 crucial runs which played vital role for victory of Pakistan.

The match turned into favour of England when Dawson took two key wickets of Pakistan’s top scorers. However, Mohammad Rizwan and Imad Wasim managed to reach for victory stand by four wickets through exhibition of responsible play.

From English bowling side, Mark Wood and Liam Dawson grabbed two wickets each while Chris Woakes took one wicket.

Earlier, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes both struck quickfire fifties as England made 302 for nine in the fifth and final one-day international against Pakistan in Cardiff on Sunday.

Roy made 87 and Stokes an ODI-best 75 as England, bidding for a first 5-0 clean sweep of a home one-day series, set Pakistan a challenging total to chase.

At 244 for five England — who posted a world record 444 for three in the third ODI in Nottingham — were set for another huge score.

But Pakistan pegged them back with paceman Hasan Ali taking an ODI best four for 60 and left-arm quick Mohammad Amir three for 50.

Opening batsman Roy, dropped on 56 when a diving Mohammad Rizwan could not hold a tough chance at mid-wicket, put on 72 for the fourth wicket with Stokes.

All-rounder Stokes and wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow then added 55 for the fifth wicket.

England made a rapid start after being sent into bat on a green-tinged pitch and under overcast skies by Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, who clearly hoped his pace bowlers could exploit the helpful conditions.

Alex Hales struck Amir, recalled in place of the injured Mohammad Irfan, for three successive fours in as many balls at the start of the fifth over.

But Amir, switching to around the wicket, had his revenge two balls later when Hales (23) chipped a deliberately slower delivery to Shoaib Malik at mid-on, with England 37 for one.

The lively Hasan then dismissed Joe Root for a mere nine when the batsman inside-edged an attempted drive on to his stumps.

England were 92 for three after Imad Wasim, struck with his third ball when England captain Eoin Morgan (10) tamely chipped a full toss straight back to the left-arm spinner.

Wasim finished with fine figures of one for 33 in his maximum 10 overs.

Roy, who has been in excellent ODI form for England this season, averaging over 62, with two hundreds against Sri Lanka, twice launched off-spinner Malik for straight sixes.

But in sight of what would have been his fourth ODI century, Roy top-edged a pull off Amir’s clever slower-ball bouncer to Hasan at deep square leg.

Roy faced 89 balls, including eight fours and those two sixes.

Left-handed batsman Stokes struck seamer Umar Gul and spinner Mohammad Nawaz for two straight sixes before suffering a painful blow when he inside-edged an attempted pull off Gul into his groin.

After several minutes’ treatment, Stokes batted on before he flicked Hasan to Gul at short fine leg.

England were in danger of falling short of 300 until Chris Jordan launched Gul for six in the last over.