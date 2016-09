Pakistan field against England in 5th ODI

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field first in fifth One Day International (ODI) being played at Cardiff, on Sunday.



Pakistan are bowling first at Cardiff and have made two changes. Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Aamir are in place of Sami Aslam and Muhammad Irfan.

The England captain Eoin Morgan said he would have bowled first anyway if he’d won the toss.

Pakistan Team

Sharjeel Khan, Azhar Ali, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz , Imad Wasim, Umar Gul, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Amir

England Team

Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Johny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood