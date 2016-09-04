Pakistan expresses deep sadness on execution of Mir Quasem

Pakistan has expressed its deep sadness over the execution of prominent leader of Jamat-e-Islami, Bangladesh Mir Qasim Ali.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan is deeply saddened over the execution of Mir Qasim Ali, for the alleged crimes committed before December 1971, through a flawed judicial process.

It said the act of suppressing the Opposition, through flawed trials, is completely against the spirit of democracy.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against penalty on Tuesday. Ali had declined to seek a presidential pardon.