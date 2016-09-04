No alliance possible with anti-Pakistan elements, says Chandio

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Moula Bakhsh Chandio has said that it is impossible to make alliance with those elements speaking against Pakistan’s integrity.

Speaking to media in Sukkur, Chandio stated that it is impossible work with those political parties who speak against the country.

He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has not contacted PPP regarding the investigation of Panama Leaks.

“Khan should go ahead and bring a revolution by himself if he feels like it,” Chandio added.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Nisar Khuhro called MQM’s resolution against Altaf Hussain eyewash. He added that MQM Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar is telling lies against the party founder.

He claimed that MQM has been divided into four groups.