NA, Senate session to be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Sessions of the National Assembly and Senate will be held on Monday (tomorrow) where resolutions against controversial statement of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and incident of Quetta hospital blast.

However, Panama Papers’ inquiry bill envisaged by joint opposition parties failed to be on agenda on Senate in upcoming session which would be presented after Eid-ul-Adha.

NA session will be held on Monday at 5:00pm under chair of Speaker Ayaz Saddiq while Senate session will be started at 3:00pm under chair of deputy chairman Abdul Ghafoor Haidery.

According to agenda, Senator Azam Khan Swati of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will submit 16 bill while two bills will be submitted by Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in the upcoming NA session. Moreover, Senator Sehar Kamran will present resolution against Quetta incident and Senator Mohsin Aziz will bring resolution against Indian PM Modi’s statement over Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).